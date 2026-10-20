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Home / Sports / Asian Para Games: Pranav Soorma clinches gold, breaks Asian record; Ram Ratan bags silver

Asian Para Games: Pranav Soorma clinches gold, breaks Asian record; Ram Ratan bags silver

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ANI
Updated At : 04:29 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 20 (ANI): It continues raining medals for India at the Para Asian Games as Pranav Soorma and Ram Ratan Singh secured gold and silver medals in the men's discus throw F51/F52/F53 event at the continental showpiece on Tuesday.

Pranav, who was previously a men's club throw silver medalist at the Paris Paralympics 2024, tried his hand at discus throw and demolished the Asian record, setting a new benchmark of 11.66 m, with Ram Ratan Singh taking a silver with an effort of 10.35 m, as per ESPN.

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Alireza Hemami, an F53 athlete, took bronze with a throw of 20.20m.

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This brings India's medal tally to 28 medals, including seven gold medals, nine silver medals and 12 bronze medals.

India delivered an outstanding performance in the T12 category, with Simran Sharma clinching first place in 24.80 seconds and Tejalben Damor securing third with a personal best of 25.23 seconds at the ongoing Para Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday.

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Simran led the field with an impressive time of 24.80 seconds to secure the top position in the T12 category, showcasing India's strength on the track.

Iran's Hajjar Safarzadeh finished a close second in 25.02 seconds, just 0.22 seconds behind Simran. India's Tejalben Damor also produced a commendable performance, clocking 25.23 seconds to claim third place while recording a personal best.

China's Yaqin Shen finished fourth with a time of 26.49 seconds.

Earlier, Para-swimmer Himanshu Nandal secured a bronze medal for India in the men's 400 m freestyle S11 category on Tuesday.

Himanshu secured India's second medal in para-swimming in this edition, finishing third in the four-man final with timings of 5:10.91, 32 seconds behind silver medallist Uchu Tomita (Japan), and 45 seconds behind gold medallist Chuanzhen Sun (China), who also set an Asian record. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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