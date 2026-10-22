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Home / Sports / Asian Para Games: Sheetal Devi clinches compound para-archery gold; Bhavina-Shubham bag bronze in para table-tennis

Asian Para Games: Sheetal Devi clinches compound para-archery gold; Bhavina-Shubham bag bronze in para table-tennis

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ANI
Updated At : 01:58 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 22 (ANI): Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi continued her incredible run at the ongoing Para Asian Games, securing a gold medal in the women's compound para-archery event on Thursday.

Sheetal outclassed Singapore's Nur Alim Syahidah 142-139 in the gold medal match, as per ESPN.

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The title clash was a close one, with the scores tied at 95-95 after 10 arrows were shot. From this point, Sheetal started putting distance between herself and her opponent, with two 10s and three 9s in her last five shots.

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On the other side, Nur managed four nines and an eight, giving Sheetal a three-point win.

Earlier, Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar won gold in the compound mixed team event at the Asian Para Games 2026, defeating Indonesia's Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang 151-148 to secure India's first archery gold medal of the edition.

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The Indian pair started strongly in the final, taking a narrow 38-37 lead after the first end. They extended their advantage to 77-73 with a score of 39 in the second end.

Sheetal and Toman scored 36 in the third end but maintained a three-point lead heading into the end. The duo then bounced back with a score of 38 to seal the gold medal with a 151-148 victory over the Indonesian pair.

Sheetal started her Para Asian Games campaign with a silver, winning the silver medal with Payal Nag in the women's compound doubles event, losing to China's Xueqing Xu and Jing Zhao in the final on Wednesday. The Indian pair, who had topped the ranking round, were beaten 141-150 by the Chinese duo in the gold medal match, settling for silver and securing India's first medal in para-archery at the ongoing Games.

Also, in the mixed doubles class XD7 competition in para table-tennis, Bhavina Patel and Shubham Wadhwa secured the bronze medal, losing to the South Korean pair of Yeongjin and Migyu 1-3 (6-11, 11-8, 5-11, 8-11).

With this, India's medal count has gone to 73, including 17 gold medals, 22 silvers and 34 bronze medals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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