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Home / Sports / Asian Para Games: Sheetal Devi storms into compound archery final, assures medal

Asian Para Games: Sheetal Devi storms into compound archery final, assures medal

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ANI
Updated At : 10:34 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 20 (ANI): Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi stormed into the final of the women's compound archery event at the 2026 Asian Para Games after defeating Japan's Shinohara Aya 145-137 in the semi-final on Tuesday.

Sheetal will face Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah in the gold-medal match on October 22, having assured India of another medal at the ongoing Games.

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Earlier, Sheetal defeated the Philippines' Agustina Bantiloc 147-135 in the quarter-finals and Hong Kong's Chan Yuen Wah 149-134 in the pre-quarterfinals.

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Sheetal also set a world record during the elimination rounds, scoring 149 against Chan Yuen Wah and surpassing the previous record of 148 held by Jessica Stretton.

In the women's W1 category, Swati Chaudhary also advanced to the final after defeating South Korea's Lee Eunhee 6-2 in the semi-final.

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Meanwhile, in the men's compound archery event, world champion Toman Kumar suffered a 144-149 defeat to China's Ai Xin Liang in the semi-final. He will now compete in the bronze-medal match.

India have clinched 11 medals on Day 2 of the 2026 Asian Para Games so far, with several events still to come. Notably, India had also secured 11 medals on Day 1 of the Games.

Indian para-athletes Deepthi Jeevanji won gold in the women's 400m T20 event, while Pradeep Kumar secured silver and Ayush Verma won bronze in the men's javelin throw F53/F54 event. Praveen Sharma clinched bronze in the men's shot put F11 event. In para table tennis, Baby Sahana Ravi, Prachi Pandey, Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel and Jehan Madan won bronze medals in their respective events. Manish Narwal won silver in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event, while Ashok Kumar Malik secured silver in the men's up to 65 kg para powerlifting category. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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