Asian Para Games: Sonalben assures medal with quarterfinal win in badminton; powerlifter Jaspreet Kaur finishes fourth

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 19 (ANI): Indian para-table tennis player Sonalben Patel assured herself of a medal at the 2026 Asian Para Games after defeating Thailand's Dararat Asayut 3-1 in the women's singles Class 3 quarterfinals on Monday.

Sonalben won the match 11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 11-5 to book her place in the semifinals, where she will face top seed Jiyu Yoon of South Korea on Tuesday.

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Meanwhile, Indian para-powerlifter Jaspreet Kaur narrowly missed out on a podium finish in the women's 45kg final, finishing fourth with a best lift of 100kg.

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The reigning Asian medallist began with a successful 100kg lift to finish the first round in third place. However, she failed to lift 102kg in her second attempt and was subsequently overtaken by Kazakhstan's Berimkulova, who lifted 101kg in her third attempt. Jaspreet also failed to improve her mark in her final attempt, finishing outside the medals for the second consecutive Asian Para Games.

In para swimming, Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap finished sixth in the women's 400m freestyle S8 final, clocking 6:22.72. China's Tingting Zheng claimed gold with a time of 5:15.40.

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India's Niranjan Mukundan and Gopichand Lingutla finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the men's 400m freestyle S7 final. Niranjan clocked 5:38.77, while Gopichand finished in 5:40.44 in a field of six finalists.

In boccia, Anjali Devi suffered a 0-8 defeat against South Korea's Ye Jin Choi in her second women's individual BC3 pool match. She had opened her campaign with a 9-0 victory over Japan's Yuika Sakai and will next face Singapore's Mohammad Nurulasyiqah on Tuesday.

In the men's individual BC3 event, Sachin Chamaria lost both his matches on Monday, going down 1-5 against Japan's Kazuki Takahashi before suffering a 1-7 defeat to South Korea's Howon Jeong. Having lost two of his three pool matches, Sachin was eliminated from the competition.

Earlier, India opened its medal account at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games with three medals. Mona Agarwal won gold, and Avani Lekhara secured silver in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, while para-judoka Kapil Parmar claimed bronze in the men's J1 -70kg category.

Parmar defeated Indonesia's Shidqi Rafli Ahnaf by Ippon in just 69 seconds in the bronze medal match to secure India's first para-judo medal at the ongoing Games. (ANI)

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