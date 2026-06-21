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Home / Sports / Indian women’s 4x100m relay team wins gold at Asian Relays Championships

Indian women’s 4x100m relay team wins gold at Asian Relays Championships

The Indian teams also won silver in mixed 4x400m and bronze in mixed 4x100m relay

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PTI
Shaoxing (China), Updated At : 08:58 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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The Indian quartet of Srabani Nanda, SS Sneha, Sudeshna Shivankar and Tamanna clinched the gold medal in the women’s 4x100m relay on the final day of the second edition of the Asian Relays Championships here on Sunday.

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The women’s relay team clocked 43.85 seconds, a season best.

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The Indian contingent also won silver in mixed 4x400m and bronze in mixed 4x100m relay.

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The mixed 4x400m relay team added silver to the medal tally with Theerthesh Shetty, Poovamma MR, Bharath Sridhar and Neeru Pathak clocking 3:17.06 seconds.

Earlier, the Indian mixed 4x100m team won bronze (41.27 seconds). The members of the Indian team were Pranav Gaurav, Tamanna, Animesh Kujur and SS Sneha. Thailand won gold (41.14 seconds) while silver went to China (41.29 seconds).

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The men’s 4x400m relay finished fifth with a time of 3:05.33 seconds. The team members were Theerthesh Shetty, Avinash Krishna Kumar, Suraj A Raja, Barath Sridhar.

Vietnam (3:02.60 secs), China (3:03.23 secs) and Sri Lanka (3:03.33 secs) finished in that order.

The women’s 4x400m relay team finished fourth with a time of 3:34.88 seconds. Team members were Saloni Nagar, Poovamma MR, Ansa Babu and Rashdeep Kaur. Vietnam (3.31.16 secs), China (3:32.68) and Kazakhstan (3:33.87) finished in that order.

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