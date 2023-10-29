Asian Shooting C'ships: Manu secures Olympics quota

PTI

New Delhi, October 28

Manu Bhaker secured the 11th Paris Olympics quota place in shooting for India after finishing fifth in the women’s 25m pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships in Changwon, South Korea, today.

Manu scored 24 in the final, bowing out in a shoot-off to miss out on another international medal. Iran’s Haniyeh Rostamiyan finished second, spoiling a Chinese clean sweep. But China could claim only one Paris quota spot and Haniyeh had already secured one earlier, so Manu clinched a Paris berth for India.

“The aim was obviously the quota place, because there are few chances left to win them after this,” Manu said. “So, I am happy that I have won the quota but a podium finish would have been better. I have been working on a few improvements and I feel I am on the right track but will need to work even harder from here,” she added.