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Home / Sports / Asian U-19, U-23 Boxing Championships: India secures two gold, one silver in U-23 Men's final; U-19 boxers finish with silver

Asian U-19, U-23 Boxing Championships: India secures two gold, one silver in U-23 Men's final; U-19 boxers finish with silver

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ANI
Updated At : 09:18 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Jakarta [Indonesia], July 16 (ANI): India concluded its campaign in the men's section at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships with strong performances in the finals, securing two gold and one silver medal in U-23, while U-19 boxers added two silver medals in Jakarta.

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In the U-23 men's finals, India delivered an impressive showing with two gold medal finishes. Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) clinched gold after a closely fought 3:2 victory over Japan's Daichi Iwai, according to a press release.

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Ganga (55kg) also secured gold, edging past Kazakhstan's Bexulatn Boranbek by a 3:2 split decision. Vanshaj (65kg) fought valiantly in the final but settled for silver after a 4:1 loss to Uzbekistan's Ilkhomjon Ergashev.

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In the U-19 men's finals, Indian boxers put up spirited efforts but finished with silver medals. Aditya (55kg) went down to Uzbekistan's Elyor Rustamov by 5:0, while Shubham Rajput (90kg) lost to Uzbekistan's Asadbek Sultanboev by 5:0.

The results highlight India's strong presence in the men's competition, particularly in the U-23 category, with gold medal-winning performances against top international opponents.

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The Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, held in Jakarta from July 5 to July 16, 2026, showcased the rising talent across the continent, with Indian boxers delivering commendable performances across categories. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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