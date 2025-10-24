Asian Youth Games 2025: India sweep gold medals in Kabaddi

Manama [Bahrain], October 24 (ANI): India swept the gold medals in Kabaddi, as the boys' and girls' teams topped their respective podiums at Isa Sports City during the ongoing Asian Youth Games 2025 in Manama, Bahrain.

Both sides squared off against Iran in their respective finals and emerged triumphant, with contrasting victories. In the boys' gold medal fixture, India faced a stern challenge but managed to pip Iran 35-32. In the girls' gold medal contest, the Indian team reigned supreme, notching an imposing 75-21 victory.

The Indian girls' kabaddi team concluded the group stage at the summit on an unbeaten note, defeating Bangladesh 46-18, Thailand 70-23, Sri Lanka 73-10 and Iran 59-26. The top two position holders in the group standings after round-robin matches earned a shot at gold in the final.

Similarly, the Indian boys' Kabaddi team remained undefeated in the group phase, beating Bangladesh 83-19, Sri Lanka 89-16, Pakistan 81-26, Iran 46-29, hosts Bahrain 84-40 and Thailand 85-30 en route to a gold medal win.

Earlier in the tournament, India added a couple of bronze medals in taekwondo. Additionally, India won silver and bronze in athletics. Debasish Das stormed into the semi-finals of the boys' individual recognised poomsae event. He defeated Bangladesh's Tahib Hossan Osman and Mongolia's Amar Amgalan in the round of 16 and quarter-finals, respectively.

In the semi-finals, Debaaish endured a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Gao Zixuan of the People's Republic of China, settling for bronze. In the mixed pair recognised poomsae event, Yashwini Singh and Shivanshu Patel clinched bronze after losing to Thailand in the penultimate round.

Ranjana Yadav opened India's medal account in athletics as she clocked 24:25.88s to finish behind China's Liu Shiyi (24:15.27s) in the girls' 5000m walk event to claim silver. India's Riya Rathore occupied the fourth spot in the same event. Jasmine Kaur bagged a bronze in the girls' shot put with a 14.86m throw. Shourya Ambure struck silver in the girls' 100m hurdles with a personal best effort of 13.73m.

After the recent success, India now boasts 10 medals, comprising two gold, three silver and five bronze, at the Asian Youth Games 2025. A total of 222 Indian athletes are contesting for medals at the Asian Youth Games, which will conclude on October 31. (ANI)

