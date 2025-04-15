ASIP announces its inaugural management board; former AIFF general secretary named as president

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Association for Sports Industry Professionals (ASIP) on Tuesday announced the formation of its Founding Management Board, which will steer the organization towards achieving its vision of driving excellence, innovation, and inclusivity within the sports industry.

The Association for Sports Industry Professionals (ASIP) was founded in 2025 by the former All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran, a visionary leader in the sports industry. ASIP operates under the Khel India Sports Foundation (KISF), a not-for-profit organization with the mission to promote sports at the grassroots level and empower women in sports. The organization aims to enhance the professional growth of its members and contribute to the development of the sports industry at large.

The board includes Founder Shaji Prabhakaran, who serves as the president, and Neeraj Jha, who is appointed as the secretary general. Comprising 15 distinguished professionals from diverse sectors of the sports ecosystem, the ASIP Management Board reflects a rich blend of expertise, strategic insight, and a shared passion for advancing the sports industry.

The tenure for all Board Members will span two years. The Board's first meeting this year is scheduled for May 3, where crucial agendas will be discussed to shape the roadmap for ASIP's forward journey.

Speaking on the occasion, ASIP Secretary General Neeraj Jha said, as quoted from an ASIP press release, "We are thrilled to introduce the inaugural ASIP Management Board, which brings together exceptional leaders from across the sports ecosystem. This team of seasoned professionals shares our commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth in the sports industry. Together, we aim to elevate the impact of sports in society and build sustainable, value-driven frameworks for the future."

The other members of the board include Amardeep Singh Reen, Ajay Sharma, Caitano Jose Fernandes, Kishore Taid, Rashmi Cherian, Mona Motwani, Vijayashree Pahel, Kimberly-Ann Athayde, Franav Pillai, Soumitra Bose, Vikas Singh, Kanishka Pandey and Munish Rao. (ANI)

