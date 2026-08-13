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Home / Sports / Asmita Dey receives grand homecoming in South Tripura after CWG 2026 gold medal

Asmita Dey receives grand homecoming in South Tripura after CWG 2026 gold medal

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ANI
Updated At : 09:48 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 13 (ANI): South Tripura's Belonia erupted in celebration as 23-year-old judoka Asmita Dey, India's first Commonwealth Games gold medallist in judo, received a grand homecoming in her native district following her historic triumph at the 2026 Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

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Dey's achievement has brought immense pride to South Tripura and the state of Tripura, with people across the district joining celebrations to honour the young athlete who carried the Indian flag to the top of the Commonwealth Games podium.

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The South Tripura District Administration organised a grand reception for the champion, bringing together government officials, public representatives, sports enthusiasts, students, youth, coaches and local residents to celebrate her historic achievement.

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The celebrations began with a victory rally from Manurmukh and passed through Tablachowmuhani, Bankar Bridge, Vidhyapith Corner, Kalinagar Bus Stand and Rajib Corner before proceeding towards the National Highway. Congratulatory posters and banners adorned the route as large numbers of people gathered to welcome the champion.

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The celebrations reached their emotional high point at Dakshin Sonaichari, Dey's native village, where a large crowd had assembled to receive her. The school premises, offices and other public spaces were decorated with banners and messages congratulating the young judoka.

For the people of South Tripura, Dey's achievement represented much more than a sporting victory. Her journey from Belonia to the international podium has emerged as a powerful symbol of determination, discipline and perseverance, particularly for young athletes and aspiring sportspersons in the state.

The homecoming also carried a deeply emotional dimension. Dey's father, who ran a bicycle repair shop in Belonia and had supported her sporting ambitions, passed away months before she achieved her historic gold-medal triumph. For many who gathered to welcome her, the celebrations were also a tribute to the sacrifices made by her family during her journey.

Public representatives and local officials described Dey's success as an inspiration for young girls across Tripura, saying her achievement demonstrates that sporting excellence can emerge from modest backgrounds when talent receives the right combination of coaching, opportunity, institutional support, family encouragement and personal determination.

The district administration and public representatives also reiterated their commitment to strengthening sporting infrastructure and support systems so that more young athletes from South Tripura can pursue competitive sports and aspire to represent the country at national and international levels.

Dey's success is expected to have a lasting impact on aspiring women athletes in Tripura. For young girls watching her journey from Belonia to the Commonwealth Games podium, her gold medal represents the possibility of competing at the highest level while bringing honour to their family, district and state.

Her historic achievement has consequently added a golden chapter to Tripura's sporting history and placed South Tripura prominently on India's sporting map.

From a young athlete pursuing her dreams in Belonia to a Commonwealth Games champion in Glasgow, Asmita Dey's journey stands as a testament to courage, resilience, sacrifice and an unwavering belief in one's goal. Her medal may be gold, but the inspiration she has created for the next generation of athletes is priceless. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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