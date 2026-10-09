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Home / Sports / Assam cabinet waives sttlement premium on land alloted to boxer Lovlina's academy at Rs 1

Assam cabinet waives sttlement premium on land alloted to boxer Lovlina's academy at Rs 1

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ANI
Updated At : 02:46 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 9 (ANI): In an effort to make sports more popular in the state of Assam, the Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday approved the waiver of the settlement premium for land allotted to Lovlina Boxing Academy.

This was done as part of a 76-point resolution expressing the State Government’s gratitude and appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of 25 years of his continuous public service, first as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and subsequently as the Prime Minister of India.

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In recognition of the achievements and contributions of ace boxer and Olympic medalist Lovlina to Indian sports and her role in inspiring aspiring athletes, the decision was made to waive the settlement premium on the land already allotted to her by the state government.

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The waiver pertains to land measuring more than 3 bighas situated at Hudumpur village under Chayani Mouza in Palashbari Revenue Circle. The settlement premium for the allotted land has been waived, with settlement approved at a nominal rate of Rs. 1 (Rupee One only).

The decision is aimed at supporting the development of sporting infrastructure and encouraging the growth of boxing and other sporting disciplines in Assam. Lovlina’s achievements on the international stage have brought immense pride to the state and the country, while serving as an inspiration to the younger generation to pursue sporting excellence.

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The Cabinet also acknowledged the far-reaching changes witnessed across sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, industry, peace and security, social development, and the preservation and promotion of the region’s rich cultural heritage.

Recognising the Prime Minister’s vision and leadership, the Cabinet unanimously adopted the resolution, conveying the state government’s gratitude for his untiring commitment to the welfare of the people and the progress of the nation.

It also acknowledged the significant impetus accorded to the development of Assam and the North-East, strengthening the region’s integration with the national growth trajectory. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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