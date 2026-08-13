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Home / Sports / Assam CM felicitates CWG 2026 silver medallist Lovlina Borgohain, presents her Rs 30 lakh cheque

Assam CM felicitates CWG 2026 silver medallist Lovlina Borgohain, presents her Rs 30 lakh cheque

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ANI
Updated At : 07:28 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday felicitated internationally acclaimed boxer Lovlina Borgohain at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur for her outstanding achievement of winning the silver medal in the 75 kg boxing category at the recently concluded 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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In recognition of her exceptional achievement at the Commonwealth Games, the Chief Minister presented Lovlina Borgohain with a cheque of Rs 30 lakh on behalf of the state government.

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Felicitating Lovlina, the CM lauded her remarkable sporting prowess and unwavering determination displayed on the international sporting forum.

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Describing Lovlina's achievement as a matter of immense pride for the sporting fraternity of Assam and the country, the Chief Minister said that her consistent success has continued to inspire the youth of the State to pursue excellence in sports.

Chief Minister said that Lovlina, who has achieved success at the international level through hard work, perseverance and self-confidence, is a role model for young sportspersons.

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He expressed hope that Lovlina would continue to deliver outstanding performances in the boxing ring in the days ahead and bring further laurels to the country.

As a memento of the Commonwealth Games, Lovlina Borgohain presented two jerseys of the Indian team to the Chief Minister.

Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Biswajit Daimari, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, K. K. Dwivedi, and Special Secretary, Sports Department, KJ Hilali, were present at the felicitation programme.

At the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Borgohain secured her maiden CWG medal, settling for silver in the women's 75kg boxing event, losing a closely fought final to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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