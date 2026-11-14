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Home / Sports / Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Biswanath District Sports Complex

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Biswanath District Sports Complex

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ANI
Updated At : 08:57 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Biswanath Chariali (Assam) [India], November 14 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated and dedicated the Biswanath District Sports Complex as part of a major infrastructure development initiative involving projects worth Rs 99 crore in Biswanath Chariali.

The programme also witnessed the inauguration of an Integrated District Commissioner's Office, constructed at a cost of Rs 52 crore, as part of the state government's efforts to strengthen administrative infrastructure in the district.

The newly inaugurated Biswanath District Sports Complex is aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure in the region and providing improved facilities for athletes and sporting activities.

The projects mark a significant infrastructure development push in Biswanath Chariali, with the state government focusing on improving administrative facilities and promoting sports in the district.

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In October, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Naharkatia Multi Sports Complex, marking another addition to the state's sports infrastructure.

The Complex is the first of its kind in the Naharkatia Legislative Assembly Constituency, and the facility has been developed to promote sporting activities and provide modern infrastructure for training, competitions and recreational activities. The complex brings together facilities for football, athletics and swimming within an integrated campus.

The complex includes a football field, an earthen running track surrounding the field, a swimming pool measuring 25 metres by 15 metres, a covered RCC spectator gallery and an administrative-cum- infrastructure building.

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The football field is equipped with an underground drainage system and a sprinkler system to facilitate field maintenance. The complex also features a gymnasium, players’ dressing rooms with attached toilet facilities, a medical and first-aid room, a canteen, administrative offices and other essential amenities.

The swimming pool complex includes spectator galleries, separate changing rooms and shower facilities for boys and girls, along with a water filtration and circulation system.

The facility also incorporates a VIP lounge and a meeting and conference room to support its overall functioning. In addition to the multipurpose sports complex, the Assam Cricket Association has completed an international-standard cricket stadium in Naharkatia. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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