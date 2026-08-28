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Home / Sports / Assam CM inaugurates international-standard swimming pool in Kamrup's Amingaon

Assam CM inaugurates international-standard swimming pool in Kamrup's Amingaon

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ANI
Updated At : 09:48 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Kamrup (Assam) [India], August 28 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday dedicated the Amingaon Swimming Complex in Kamrup district, set up for the National Centre of Excellence by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), to the nation.

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Speaking to reporters here, the Assam CM said the state is continuing to strengthen its sports infrastructure and highlighted the inauguration of the Olympic-sized Amingaon Swimming Complex in Guwahati.

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He said the facility includes a practice pool, diving facilities, seating for around 1,500 spectators, and a gym, adding that it will be developed as a National Centre of Excellence in partnership with the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

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"The process of strengthening sports infrastructure is ongoing. Today, we dedicated a state-of-the-art swimming pool in Amingaon, Guwahati. This swimming pool is Olympic-sized. There's also a pool for trials and practice. Diving facilities are available. There's a seating capacity for almost 1500 people to watch games. Other facilities like conditioning and a gym are also provided. We will advance this inaugurated swimming pool as a National Centre of Excellence in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India," Sarma said.

In an X post, CM Sarma said the new National Centre of Excellence in Swimming in Guwahati will help Indian swimmers receive world-class training and improve the country's prospects in international competitions, noting that swimming contributes a significant number of Olympic medals.

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"Do you know a large chunk of medals at the Olympics come from swimming? This is a discipline we have to crack and the National Centre of Excellence in Swimming in Guwahati will help our swimmers get the required training to ace global events. Dedicated it to the nation today," he said.

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