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Home / Sports / Assam Cricket Association congratulates Jintimani Kalita on maiden India call-up

Assam Cricket Association congratulates Jintimani Kalita on maiden India call-up

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ANI
Updated At : 09:15 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 8 (ANI): Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has congratulated Jintimani Kalita on her selection in the Indian Women’s T20I squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe Tour of India 2026.

Jintimani, a right-arm medium-fast bowler and left-hand batter from Assam, has earned her maiden selection in the India senior women’s team. She becomes the second woman cricketer from Assam to be selected for the Indian senior women’s team.

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“Assam Cricket Association wishes Jintimani Kalita the very best as she embarks on this exciting new chapter of her cricketing journey and brings pride to Assam at the national level,’ the ACA said in a press statement.

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The Indian women’s T20I side will be led by Smriti Mandhana, with the three matches scheduled to be played in Raipur on October 16, 18 and 20, 2026. Notably, India Women will face Zimbabwe in their first-ever bilateral international series, comprising three T20Is and three ODIs.

Mandhana succeeds Harmanpreet Kaur, who stepped down from the captaincy earlier on Tuesday, October 6, bringing an end to her leadership stint.

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India’s T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani.

India's ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Thakur. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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