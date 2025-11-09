Assam Cricket Association felicitates Uma Chetry for historic World Cup glory

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 9 (ANI): The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Sunday felicitated Uma Chetry, a member of India's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025-winning team, in recognition of her extraordinary achievement that brought immense pride to the nation and to Assam.

Advertisement

In honour of her feat, the ACA announced a cash reward of Rs 51 lakh for Uma, who became the first woman cricketer from Assam and the entire Northeast to be part of a World Cup-winning Indian side.

Advertisement

The felicitation ceremony, held at the 91 Yards Club auditorium at the premises of the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, was attended by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia as the Chief Guest.

Advertisement

ACA President Taranga Gogoi, Vice President Romen Dutta, Joint Secretary Rajendra Singh, Treasurer Anupam Deka, ACA Apex Council member Mukuta Nanada Bhattacharya, and several dignitaries were also present.

On this occasion, affiliated district units and different sports associations also felicitated Uma.

Advertisement

"I am feeling very happy...we became first time Women's champions at an ICC event," Uma told ANI.

"We have a busy schedule for now, later maybe we will have a camp in Bengaluru," she added.

Speaking at the event, Saikia lauded Uma's inspiring journey, saying, "Uma's achievement has not only made Assam proud but has also opened a new chapter for women's cricket in the Northeast. Her journey from local grounds to the world stage is a story of determination, discipline, and dreams realised. The BCCI is committed to strengthening women's cricket across all regions of India."

He also added, "I congratulate the Assam Cricket Association for honouring Uma in such a remarkable way."

ACA President Taranga Gogoi, in his remarks, said, "We are immensely proud of Uma's success. She has made history by becoming the first woman cricketer from Assam to win a World Cup. Her dedication and passion for the game reflect the potential that exists in our region. ACA remains devoted to nurturing and supporting such talented players to bring more glory to the state and the nation."

The association extended its heartfelt congratulations to Uma Chetry and wished her continued success in her cricketing journey. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)