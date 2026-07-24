Assam Governor inaugurates 47th State Level Senior and Junior Athletics Championship

Nalbari (Assam) [India], July 24 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday inaugurated the 47th State Level Senior and Junior Athletics Championship 2026 at Nalbari Stadium, Sarihathali in Nalbari, and called upon the youth to embrace sports as a means of building character, discipline, resilience and national pride.

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The championship is being organised by the Assam Athletics Association in association with the Nalbari District Administration and the Nalbari District Sports Association.

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Assam Finance and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and Sports Minister Biswajit Daimary were also present on the occasion.

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Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Governor expressed happiness that nearly 1,200 athletes from across Assam are participating in the championship.

"Such enthusiastic participation reflects the State's growing sporting culture and is vital for realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

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Governor Acharya described the championship as an important platform for identifying and nurturing future champions who would bring laurels to Assam and the nation.

He said that the land of Assam has produced several outstanding sportspersons who, through their relentless struggle, tireless hard work and determination, have brought immense pride to the State and the Nation.

He referred to athletics icons Bhogeshwar Baruah, Hima Das, Amlan Borgohain and Moumita Mondal, boxing champions Lovlina Borgohain and Shiva Thapa, and ace archer Jayanta Talukdar, saying that their achievements continue to inspire young athletes to pursue excellence with discipline and dedication.

Governor Acharya said that athletics lays the foundation for sporting excellence by developing endurance, self-discipline, resilience and commitment.

He urged the participants to uphold the highest standards of sportsmanship, fairness and integrity, reminding them that while medals are symbols of success, perseverance and discipline shape responsible citizens.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for sports, Governor Acharya said that initiatives such as Khelo India, the Fit India Movement and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) have transformed India's sporting landscape.

He also appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in creating world-class sports infrastructure, encouraging grassroots talent and promoting a vibrant sporting ecosystem in Assam, which has enabled the State's athletes to excel at national and international competitions.

Expressing confidence that many participants would go on to represent Assam and India with distinction, the Governor said that investments in sports are investments in the nation's future and would help build a healthy, confident and empowered young generation.

MLA Ritubaran Sharma; Deputy Commissioner, Nalbari, Nibedan Das Patowary; Senior Superintendent of Police, Nalbari, Bibekananda Das were among those present. (ANI)

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