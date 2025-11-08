DT
Home / Sports / Assam minister Nandita Gorlosa felicitates cricketer Uma Chetry after World Cup 2025 triumph

Assam minister Nandita Gorlosa felicitates cricketer Uma Chetry after World Cup 2025 triumph

ANI
Updated At : 10:05 AM Nov 08, 2025 IST
Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 8 (ANI): Assam's Minister of Sports & Youth Welfare, Nandita Gorlosa, felicitated Indian Women's Cricket Team wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry, who was a part of the Women in Blue squad that recently lifted the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title.

The official social media handle, Chief Minister Assam, took to X and wrote, "Minister of Sports & Youth Welfare Smt. @GorlosaNandita felicitated Assam's rising cricket star Uma Chetry for her outstanding achievements and contribution to Indian women's cricket. Her success continues to inspire countless young athletes across the state to dream big and aim higher."

Uma Chetry didn't play many matches in the competition, as the side's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter was Richa Ghosh. Chetry had the opportunity to play in the last group stage encounter against Bangladesh Women, where she kept wickets as Ghosh was given a rest. However, she didn't get a chance to bat as the match was abandoned due to rain.

On Sunday, November 2, Team India made history, overcoming a years-long period of heartbreaks as they defeated South Africa to secure their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup title, their first across any format, beating the Proteas by 52 runs in front of a packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

India was put to bowl first by South Africa, and fifties from Shafali Varma (87) and Deepti Sharma (58) were the headlining acts for Women in Blue as they posted a challenging score of 298/7 in 50 overs. During the run-chase, skipper Laura Wolvaardt (101 in 98 balls, with 11 centuries and a six) slammed back-to-back World Cup knockout tons, but she did not get much support from other batters, with Shafali (2/36) and Deepti (5/39) unleashing a spin web, bundling them out for 246 runs.

After the victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the champions of the Women's World Cup at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on Wednesday. PM Modi congratulated the team on their victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament, following a string of three defeats and the trolling they had faced on social media.

Following that, on the next day, Thursday, the World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

