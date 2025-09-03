Assam Olympic Association launches Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Awards

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Assam Olympic Association (AOA) launched the Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award on Thursday, honouring the legacy of Assam's first Asian Games gold medalist, as per a release from AOA.

The inaugural awards were presented by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) and the President of AOA, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a ceremony in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Instituted in honour of Arjuna Awardee Bhogeswar Baruah, the award will be conferred annually in six categories--Best Sportsperson, Emerging Player, and Lifetime Achievement at both the national and Assam levels.

"This day is not just a celebration of sports, but a celebration of Assam's indomitable spirit, embodied in the life and legacy of Bhogeswar Baruah," Sarbananda Sonowal said in his address, as quoted from a release by AOA.

"By instituting this award, we are honouring the past and investing in the future. We are sending a message to every aspiring athlete in Assam and across India--that their dreams matter," Sonowal said.

Baruah, who won gold in the 800m race at the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok and later a silver in the 4x400m relay at the 1970 Games, became the first Assamese sportsperson to receive the Arjuna Award.

He also served in the Indian Army during his career.

Inaugural Award Winners, 2025

Best Sportsperson (National): Manu Bhaker, Olympic medalist (Shooting)

Lifetime Achievement (National): Sunil Chhetri, Indian football captain

Emerging Player (National): Bedabrat Bharali, Athletics

Best Sportsperson (Assam): Lovlina Borgohain, Olympic bronze medalist (Boxing)

Lifetime Achievement (Assam): Dipankar Bhattacharya, Badminton

Emerging Player (Assam): Priyanuj Bhattacharya, Swimming

Special Recognition Awards were also conferred upon Prema Dhar Sarma, Swadhin Ch. Deka Raja, Balendra Mohan Chakravarty, Jowel Bey, Joydip Das, Pradip Brahma, Rimpi Buragohain, Syed Eske Alam, Babul Phukan, and Rakesh Bonik.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that, the launch of the award marks a defining moment for Assam's sports fraternity.

"Bhogeswar Baruah was a trailblazer who proved that determination and discipline can take Assamese talent to the world stage. Today, Lovlina, Hima, Ankushita, and many others are carrying forward that legacy. As a state government, we have been committed to building infrastructure, organising sporting events, and supporting youth talent at every level," Sarma said.

Sarma highlighted state initiatives, including the Assam Youth Olympics, the establishment of sports academies in various disciplines, and scholarships for young athletes.

"Our government firmly believes that sports can transform lives. That is why we are investing in grassroots infrastructure across districts, creating opportunities for young boys and girls from villages and towns. Through these efforts, we want to make Assam a leading contributor to India's sporting success story," Sarma added.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also served as the Union Minister of Sports in the past, noted Assam's progress as a sporting hub, recalling events such as the South Asian Games, Khelo India Youth Games, and FIFA U-17 World Cup matches hosted in Guwahati.

He highlighted the establishment of Shri Shri Aniruddhadeva Sports University and the launch of the Assam Youth Olympics as milestones in building a strong sports culture.

Quoting Bhupen Hazarika's immortal line "Ei Prithibi ek Krirangan, Krira Hol Shantir Prangan", Sonowal said sports remain a ground of peace, discipline, and unity. Sonowal also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives -- Khelo India, Fit India, and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) -- for transforming India's sports ecosystem.

"To our youth, I say: pursue education, embrace culture, and dedicate yourself to sports. These three pillars will make you disciplined, confident, and successful," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

"Let the Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award be a beacon of inspiration for every young Assamese and every Indian athlete--to dream bigger, play harder, and make our nation proud," Sonowal said. (ANI)

