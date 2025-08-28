Assam Olympic Association unveils Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award Trophy

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 28 (ANI): Sports enthusiasts and dignitaries gathered as the Assam Olympic Association (AOA) unveiled the Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award trophy in Guwahati on Thursday, as per a release from AOA.

The ceremony was attended by Assam Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa and star boxer Ankushita Bodo, along with Lakhya Konwar, General Secretary of Assam Olympic Association, among others.

The new award, instituted in honour of Arjun awardee Bhogeswar Baruah, the first Assamese athlete to win a gold medal at the Asian Games (1966, Bangkok), will be presented annually to celebrate sporting excellence and inspire the next generation of athletes.

The inaugural awards ceremony is scheduled for September 3 in Guwahati. Many international athletes have confirmed their participation in the maiden event.

AOA officials announced that Sarusajai Stadium will be renamed after Bhogeswar Baruah as part of the state's broader effort to honour his enduring legacy.

Legendary sprinter and Indian athletics icon P.T. Usha will be among the distinguished guests at the award ceremony.

The Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award will recognise athletes across six categories, with three marquee honours - Best Sportsperson of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award in Sports, and Emerging Sportsperson of the Year.

"This award is a step forward in Assam's commitment to sports governance and development. By recognising talent and honouring our icons, we are investing in a culture of excellence that will inspire generations to come," Assam Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa said, as quoted from a release by AOA.

AOA General Secretary Lakhya Konwar said that the award carries the spirit of a true sporting legend.

"Bhogeswar Baruah's victory at the 1966 Asian Games continues to be a beacon of hope and inspiration. This award ensures his legacy lives on, while motivating our youth to aim higher in the field of sports. This initiative is aimed at embedding his values of perseverance and dedication into India's sporting movement," he said.

By instituting the awards, the Association aims to celebrate outstanding contributions, motivate young talents, and strengthen Assam's position within India's growing sports ecosystem. The award will be presented on the birthday of Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah. (ANI)

