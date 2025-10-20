DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Assam Rifles partners with WATO Trust to execute Project Brahmastra in Mizoram

Assam Rifles partners with WATO Trust to execute Project Brahmastra in Mizoram

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:10 PM Oct 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251020143710
Advertisement

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 20 (ANI): Narcotics addiction is the most potent threat to the youth of Northeast. To combat drug addiction, WATO Trust, based in Pune and run by Dr Yogita Karache launched Project Bramhastra where sports is employed to wean away the youth from the scourge of drugs addiction.

Advertisement

Assam Rifles in collaboration with Mizoram Basketball Association (MBA) joined hands with WATO trust to execute Project Bramhastra in Mizoram, according to a press release.

Advertisement

The project kickstarted on October 14 with a talent hunt for sportsmen in basketball in the presence of personnel of Sports Authority of India. Ninty four teams registered for the event surpassing the earlier record of 74 teams.

Advertisement

During the course of matches, sportspersons were also given an extensive exposure to the "Mizo Territorial Army Recruitment Drive" scheduled in November 25.

The final match was played on October 18 at Rajeev Gandhi stadium and was graced by Mizoram Governor General VK Singh.

Advertisement

Cash prizes were presented to the winning and runners up teams and deserving players were felicitated with a one year scholarship.

Recently, in a major success against drug trafficking, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Customs Department and Government Railway Police (GRP), seized a huge consignment of illegal pharmaceutical drugs at Jirania Railway Station, West Tripura on October 16.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint team conducted a thorough search of a cargo train stationed at the railway yard and recovered 90,000 bottles of Codeine Phosphate and Triprolidine Hydrochloride syrup, commonly misused as a narcotic substance.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is approximately Rs 4.5 crore in the illegal market. The seized items were found unclaimed and hidden alongside the cargo. The consignment has been handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and necessary legal action. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts