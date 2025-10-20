Assam Rifles partners with WATO Trust to execute Project Brahmastra in Mizoram

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 20 (ANI): Narcotics addiction is the most potent threat to the youth of Northeast. To combat drug addiction, WATO Trust, based in Pune and run by Dr Yogita Karache launched Project Bramhastra where sports is employed to wean away the youth from the scourge of drugs addiction.

Assam Rifles in collaboration with Mizoram Basketball Association (MBA) joined hands with WATO trust to execute Project Bramhastra in Mizoram, according to a press release.

The project kickstarted on October 14 with a talent hunt for sportsmen in basketball in the presence of personnel of Sports Authority of India. Ninty four teams registered for the event surpassing the earlier record of 74 teams.

During the course of matches, sportspersons were also given an extensive exposure to the "Mizo Territorial Army Recruitment Drive" scheduled in November 25.

The final match was played on October 18 at Rajeev Gandhi stadium and was graced by Mizoram Governor General VK Singh.

Cash prizes were presented to the winning and runners up teams and deserving players were felicitated with a one year scholarship.

Recently, in a major success against drug trafficking, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Customs Department and Government Railway Police (GRP), seized a huge consignment of illegal pharmaceutical drugs at Jirania Railway Station, West Tripura on October 16.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint team conducted a thorough search of a cargo train stationed at the railway yard and recovered 90,000 bottles of Codeine Phosphate and Triprolidine Hydrochloride syrup, commonly misused as a narcotic substance.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is approximately Rs 4.5 crore in the illegal market. The seized items were found unclaimed and hidden alongside the cargo. The consignment has been handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and necessary legal action. (ANI)

