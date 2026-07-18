Dubai, July 18

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The International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to revamp the format of the 2027 ODI World Cup has come under sharp criticism from Associate nations, with the World Cricketers' Association (WCA) saying it "fundamentally changes" the opportunity originally presented.

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While the ICC retained 14 participating teams for next year's tournament — a decision taken in 2021 after the 2019 and 2023 editions featured only 10 teams — it announced significant changes to the competition format.

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The 2027 ODI World Cup, to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, will now begin with a 'Super Series' involving the teams ranked 12th, 13th and 14th, with only the top side progressing to Round Two.

Round Two will feature two groups of six teams, with 30 matches played. The top three teams from each group, along with the next best-placed side across both groups, will qualify for the Super Seven stage.

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The Super Seven stage will consist of 21 matches, after which the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals. The top-ranked side will face the fourth-placed team, while the second- and third-ranked teams will meet in the other semi-final.

"The World Cricketers' Association (WCA) is concerned by the ICC's announcement regarding the revised format for the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup and believes it raises important questions about transparency, consultation and the game's long-term commitment to global growth," the global players' body, which represents more than 700 international players through its commercial programme, said on its website.

The WCA said the ICC had failed to communicate adequately or consult stakeholders before announcing the changes.

"Any significant structural changes to the game, including its pinnacle events, should be accompanied by clear communication, transparent decision-making and sufficient certainty for players and stakeholders who have planned around previously announced ICC commitments," it said.

"Decisions of this significance should involve genuine consultation with the game's key stakeholders, including players collectively through their chosen representatives. WCA is concerned that players, and other relevant stakeholders, were not meaningfully consulted during the process prior to its announcement," it added.

The WCA's criticism was echoed by the captains of Associate nations Scotland, the Netherlands and co-host Namibia.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus said: "For players in many countries, an ODI World Cup isn't just another tournament. It's our long-form game and something careers are built around and generations of players aspire to.

"We all accept that you have to earn the right to be there, but we also want qualification to provide a real opportunity to compete on the biggest stage. This follows a long history of limited opportunity at Associate level."

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said: "The ICC talks a lot about growing the game globally, but decisions like this make it harder for Associate nations to play against the best teams in the world.

"Those opportunities are what help countries improve and inspire the next generation of players. If we're serious about making cricket a global sport, we should be creating more opportunities on the global stage, not fewer."

Scotland captain Richie Berrington said decisions affecting players' careers should be subject to meaningful discussion.

"Players don't expect to make every decision, but we should be meaningfully consulted on decisions that have significant impacts on the game and on players' careers," he said.

"Better decisions are made when different perspectives are brought to the table, and we're urging the game to start doing that properly," Berrington added.

New Zealand's world No. 1 ODI batter Daryl Mitchell also backed the WCA's position.

"We are fully supportive of players and countries around the world being provided with consistent and fair opportunities to reach and compete on the game's biggest platforms," Mitchell said. PTI