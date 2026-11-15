At 15, Sooryavanshi T20 cricket’s youngest captain

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Saturday became the youngest captain in men’s T20 cricket after the left-handed opener led Bihar in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener against Saurashtra in Indore.

At 15 years and 232 days, Sooryavanshi broke the record held by Croatia’s Zach Vukusic, who captained his national team at the age of 17 years and 311 days in 2025.

And, like any teenager on a big occasion, Sooryavanshi had a nervous moment at the toss, forgetting his team’s playing XI. After opting to bat, he was asked about the players in the side. Smiling, he replied, “I think, sir, bhool gaya lagta main (I think I’ve forgotten, sir).” Reflecting on one of the most memorable days of his life, Sooryavanshi said, “It’s like a dream come true. I started playing cricket in Bihar, and now I have got the opportunity to lead the same state. I am very grateful and will try to fulfil this responsibility to the best of my ability.”

The latest milestone comes nearly four months after Sooryavanshi made his T20 international debut against England in Manchester in July. He had then broken Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record to become the youngest male cricketer to represent India in senior international cricket. Tendulkar was 16 years and 205 days old when he made his debut against Pakistan in 1989.

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Sooryavanshi has been entrusted with the captaincy for Bihar’s first two matches of the domestic T20 tournament. In his debut outing as skipper, he scored 18 off 12 balls, hitting two fours and a six, before being caught and bowled by Chetan Sakariya in the fifth over.

He was also involved in a run-out that saw opening partner Alok Kumar fall short of his crease in the third over. Bihar eventually lost the match by five wickets.

Sooryavanshi will play one more match for Bihar before joining the India A squad for the 50-over ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars Tournament, scheduled to begin in Doha on November 19.

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Last November, he smashed 144 off 42 balls for India A against the UAE in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars Tournament, registering the third-fastest T20 century by an Indian.