Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Indore Pink Panthers skipper Venkatesh Iyer lavished praises on young Akshat Raghuwanshi, who played a match-defining knock in their six-run win over Jabalpur Royal Lions in Match 5 of the Madhya Pradesh League T20 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium, Shankarpur, on Saturday.

Advertisement

"The real highlight today was Akshat's batting. The way he played shots all around the ground, at 21, I haven't seen a more talented player. I really keep my fingers crossed; big things are waiting for him in the future," said Iyer after the win, as quoted by the MPL press release.

The captain's words came after Akshat Raghuwanshi lit up the afternoon with a sublime 76 off 46 balls, an innings that featured seven fours and five sixes, guiding Indore to a total of 183/7 after opting to bat first. Though Indore lost opener Arpit Gaud early, Akshat's fluent strokeplay and useful contributions from the middle order ensured a strong finish.

Advertisement

Jabalpur's bowling effort was evenly shared, with wickets picked up by Anubhav Agarwal, Pankaj Patel, Ritesh Shakya, Saransh Jain, and Dharmesh Patel, alongside two run-outs to keep Indore in check during the death overs.

In reply, the defending champions Jabalpur Royal Lions, whose first match was washed out, came out firing. The opening pair of Siddharth Patidar and Dharmesh Patel gave their side the perfect launch pad with an 80-run stand, before Dharmesh was dismissed for a rapid 57 off 28.

Advertisement

However, the introduction of leg-spinner Mihir Hirwani turned the game on its head. He triggered a collapse that saw Jabalpur tumble from 80/0 to 95/5, finishing with brilliant figures of 3/23.

Siddharth, who looked set, eventually ran out for 40(33). Venkatesh Iyer chipped in with the ball, getting the wicket of Sanjog Singh, reducing Jabalpur to 117/7.

Despite the setbacks, Rahul Batham kept Jabalpur in the hunt with a late flurry of 58 (36). He took the game deep, leaving 20 needed off the final over to be bowled by none other than Iyer himself. The first ball sailed for six, then the equation came down to 11 off 2. But Iyer held his nerve, dismissed Batham, and closed the game out for a thrilling six-run win.

"The highlight for me personally was my bowling. I felt I bowled well, especially since it had been a while since I last bowled," said Iyer, who finished with 2 wickets, including defending the final over.

This victory gave Indore Pink Panthers a strong start to their season, while Jabalpur Royal Lions, whose first game was washed out, are yet to open their account.

Reflecting on the broader value of the tournament, Iyer added,"The MPL is very important for Madhya Pradesh. We've already seen its impact last season, with players from here going on to play in the IPL. Players don't just see this as an opportunity, but as a platform that can change their lives. Credit to MPCA for organising such a beautiful tournament. It's not just for youngsters, but players like us also get to test our skills."

"I won't jinx it. But I have high hopes from Akshat and Arpit from our team. And another name that's been making waves, and I believe he's IPL material, is Sagar Solanki," he concluded. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)