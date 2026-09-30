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Home / Sports / At 39, Rohit Sharma joins elite 12,000 ODI runs club, becomes second-fastest to milestone

At 39, Rohit Sharma joins elite 12,000 ODI runs club, becomes second-fastest to milestone

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ANI
Updated At : 08:17 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 30 (ANI): At 39, India's star batter Rohit Sharma continues to add new chapters to his remarkable ODI career, reaching yet another landmark on Wednesday as he became only the third Indian batter to complete 12,000 runs in the format.

With the milestone, Rohit joined the elite company of legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.  Years into a career filled with records, Rohit continues to find new milestones to chase, adding another significant achievement to his already decorated international career.

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Rohit reached 12,000 ODI runs in 282 innings, becoming the second-fastest batter to the landmark. Only Virat Kohli reached the milestone in fewer innings, doing so in 242, while Sachin Tendulkar took 300 innings. Ricky Ponting (314) and Kumar Sangakkara (336) complete the top five.

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The former Indian skipper reached the landmark with his 73rd run of the innings, bringing up the milestone with a single off Roston Chase in the 16th over.

Since making his ODI debut in 2007, Rohit Sharma has established himself as one of the most influential batters in the format. Across 290 matches, he has amassed 12,000 runs, including 34 centuries and 62 half-centuries.

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His ODI career has been decorated with several remarkable feats, none more iconic than his unbeaten 264 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2014, still the highest individual score in men’s ODI cricket. Rohit is also the only batter to have three double-centuries in the format.

Renowned for his elegant strokeplay and ability to shift gears effortlessly, Rohit has been a pivotal figure in India’s campaigns at recent ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups. After leading India to the final in 2023, he will now be eyeing the one major prize missing from his illustrious ODI career, a 50-over World Cup winners’ medal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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