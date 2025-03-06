DT
Home / Sports / At 40, Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri comes out of retirement  

The move comes less than a year after he announced his retirement after a glorious career, leaving a huge void that is yet to be filled
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:41 PM Mar 06, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
In this June 21, 2023, photo Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri reacts after winning the football match against Pakistan at the SAFF Championship 2023, in Bengaluru. PTI file
Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri has decided to come out of his international retirement to help the beleaguered national team in the FIFA friendly matches scheduled this month, the sport’s apex body in the country said on Thursday.

“Sunil Chhetri is back. The captain, leader, legend will return to the Indian national team for the FIFA International Window in March,” the All India Football Federation (AIFF) wrote on its official ‘X’ handle.

The move comes less than a year after he announced his retirement after a glorious career, leaving a huge void that is yet to be filled.

Shillong’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will host the Indian senior men’s team’s two matches that they will play during the FIFA international window this month.

