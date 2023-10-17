At HPCA, a mural like no other

Dharamsala, October 16

Surrounded by snow-covered mountains, cedar forest and breath-taking views, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is one of the most picturesque venues for hosting cricket matches in the world. All set to host the India-New Zealand game on Sunday, the stadium, which has been allotted five World Cup games, has a new mural coming up.

Usually stadiums adorn pictures of legendary players but the painting, coming up in front of the HPCA office, is of Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who was the HPCA chief for 16 years. On the road from Kangra to Dharamsala, hundreds of posters have come up of Thakur and his younger brother and IPL chairman Arun Singh. While many term this as a “publicity” stunt, the locals consider this stadium as a gift from Thakur.

“Hosting the ICC World Cup matches is an honour for the state, and he must be credited for this,” said Sunder Sharma, a local resident. When asked if the players also deserve such a gesture, he said, “It’s up to the association to decide how to honour the players.” Thakur captained the Himachal team in a Ranji Trophy match against J&K in 2000, when he was the president of HPCA.

— Deepankar Sharda

