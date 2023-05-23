At Jawaharlal Nehru University, wrestlers take a dig at govt

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 22

In a move to gather more support for their scheduled candle march, the protesting wrestlers went to Jawaharlal Nehru University and came out strongly against the government for the first time in a month.

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Satyawart Kadian led a march from the Ganga Dhaba which culminated at the Sabarmati hostel, where Sakshi and Satyawart addressed the students in a bid to drum up support in their fight to get justice in the alleged sexual harassment case against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Satyawart said the present government has sent out a message to a normal citizen by not addressing the concerns of the Olympics medallists.

“I want to tell you all that those seven girls have shown bravery (for filing complaints) and they need support. So, please come to support us and come in big numbers,” Satyawart said.

The march was organised under the banner of Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA).

Even Bajrang Punia was to interact with the student union representatives in Mukherjee Nagar area today to get the support of youth. He, however, did not go as he was under the weather.

‘Ready for Narco test’

Meanwhile, the wrestlers said they are ready to take the narco-analysis test, provided it is done under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Bajrang and Vinesh responded to the WFI chief’s Facebook post, wherein he’d said he was ready for such a test if both Vinesh and Bajrang are up for it as well.

“He took our names. I want to say that Vinesh and Bajrang and all complainants are ready for the test so that the whole nation sees what he did with the daughters of the country,” Vinesh said.