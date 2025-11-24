At Khelo India University Games 2025 opening, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hails athletes as "the hope of 1.4 Billion Indians"

Jaipur (Rajasthan)[India], November 24 (ANI): The Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025 got off to colourful start at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Monday evening. This is the fifth edition of KIUG, held under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India in collaboration with the Rajasthan government, the State Sports Council, the Association of Indian Universities and with technical support from the national sports federations. Poornima University is the host University, according to a release.

The November 24 to December 5 Games, to be held across seven cities across Rajasthan, will see a whopping 4448 athletes from 222 Universities compete in 23 medal sports. Kho-kho will be a demonstration event and as per the Union Sports Ministry's plans to promote indigenous sports. Two hundred and ninety-six gold medals will be up for grabs.

The opening ceremony at the SMS stadium saw a riot of colours. Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma and declared KIUG 2025 open in the presence of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, senior ministers, administrators, SAI officials and fans.

"As I stand here, what I see is not just a crowd of athletes -- I see the hopes of 1.4 billion Indians. You will be the sporting heroes of tomorrow. You are the ones who will carry the nation's tricolour to podiums across the world. With this hope, I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the athletes participating in this event, to the organisers, to the ministers of the Rajasthan government, and to all colleagues associated with sports administration," said Mandaviya.

In the last edition of the Khelo India University Games held across North-east India, Chandigarh University topped with 66 medals (28 golds). Lovely Professional University and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar finished No. 2 and 3. Eight Games records were created and all in athletics.

"In every major sporting nation in the world, universities are the talent nurseries -- and this change has also begun in India. These Khelo India University Games will move further in the direction of strengthening those possibilities. Lovely Professional University sent 11 athletes to Tokyo 2020, and 24 to Paris Olympics 2024. Just imagine: when 21% of the entire Indian contingent comes from a single university, then if every university in the country uses its full potential, imagine what we can achieve," said Mandaviya.

Mandaviya added some more statistics, "From DAV College, Jalandhar, 27 Olympians have emerged; from Delhi University, nice players reached the Paris Olympics. What greater proof can there be that when universities produce Olympians, our path to becoming a global sporting superpower by 2047 becomes clear."

"Friends, at this moment 4.5 crore (45 million) young people are studying in different universities across the country. For me, this is not just data -- it is the greatest strength of New India, its greatest confidence, and its greatest competitive edge. If we tap into this potential correctly, it can make us a global sporting power. Our universities are no longer just centres of learning; they are now the strongest engines of the country's sporting revolution," said Mandaviya.

Mandaviya added, "I agree that we are the land of Takshashila and Nalanda Universities -- but we are also the country of legends like Major Dhyan Chand, Milkha Singh, and Neeraj Chopra. Along with our academic excellence, we must now become a nation that celebrates our sporting excellence as well.

The opening ceremony was marked by pomp and grandeur. Two international sportsperson - boxer Arundhati Chaudhary and compound archer Rajesh Chauhan - handed the Viksit Rajasthan smart torch to Sharma and Mandaviya. The torch is solar-powered and has a built-in camera and it travelled the length and breadth of Rajasthan before culminating its journey at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium this evening.

Welcoming KIUG 2025 participants, Rajasthan CM Sharma thanked the Union sports ministry for awarding the hosting rights of Khelo India University Games 2025 to Rajasthan.

"It's a matter of great to be hosting the Games and wining the rights despite the tough competitions from various States/UTs. I thank Dr Mandaviya for letting us take PM Modi's vision for a young India forward," he said.

Sharma added, "We are seeing the vision of PM Modi unfurl in front of our eyes. PM Modi saw the talent in our youth and Khelo India is that platform for athletes to demonstrate their talent. Khelo India is an equal opportunity platform and everyone can play and show their talent. Dreams keep the fire burning and you have come here to challenge the odds and learn from wins and losses." (ANI)

