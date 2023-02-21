Atanu on target, Deepika falters

PTI

Sonipat, February 20

Former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari, who was making a comeback after her maternity break, today failed to make the Indian team for this year’s Asian Games, World Cup and World Championships.

The multiple World Cup gold medallist, who finished seventh in the first phase of the trials in Kolkata last month, finished outside the top-eight in the women’s recurve event to miss the cut in the final leg of the three-day trials at the SAI Sonipat here.

On a day of upsets, reigning junior and former cadet world champion Komalika Bari and former national champion Ridhi Phor also finished outside the top-eight, which will be split into two teams for the big events.

Bhajan Kaur, Aditi Jaiswal, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur completed one team that will compete in all the premier tournaments this year.

Das returns after a year

There was joy for Kumari’s husband Atanu Das as the India No. 1 was back in the team after more than a year.

Last year, Das failed to make the cut in the same trials, which delayed his comeback. Das last played for India in the Tokyo Olympics.

The two-time Olympian finished second behind armyman Dhiraj B, while old warhorse Tarundeep Rai and youngster Neeraj Chauhan completed the other team.

Tushar Shelke, Mrinal Chauhan, veteran World Cup medallist Jayanta Talukdar and Indrajit Swami finished between five and eight.

In the compound section, multiple World Cup gold medallist Abhishek Verma finished outside the top-four.

The 33-year-old Verma, who is world No. 9, finished fifth. It means he didn’t make it to the first-choice team.