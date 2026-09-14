Athapaththu says Sri Lanka 'struggled' against India in Women’s Asia Cup final

Dubai [UAE], September 14 (ANI): Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu acknowledged that her side did not produce their best performance in the Asia Cup final against India but backed the team to bounce back at the upcoming Asian Games 2026, set to take place from September 17 to September 22 in Japan.

Sri Lanka suffered a 72-run defeat against India in the summit clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. After India posted 183/5, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 111 in 20 overs as Sree Charani and Deepti Sharma combined to claim seven wickets.

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"This is the part of the game, one team wins one team loses. But end of the day we did not play our best game in all three departments. They played very well. But we will bounce back. Asian Games is coming up. And we will bounce back. We played really good cricket throughout the tournament, but today we struggled a little bit. It doesn't mean we are not good enough. [Standout performers] A lot of players played good cricket. Especially Harshitha, Nilakshi and Praboda," she said.

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India posted 183/5 after opting to bat first, with openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana putting together a record 129-run partnership. Shafali smashed 68 off 39 balls, including nine fours and two sixes, while Mandhana scored 59 off 39 deliveries. Shafali also set a new record for the fastest fifty in Women’s Asia Cup history, reaching the milestone in just 24 balls.

Sri Lanka’s chase got off to a poor start after Imesha Dulani was dismissed early, though captain Chamari Athapaththu attempted to revive the innings with a 36 off 32 balls. However, India’s spinners took control once the powerplay ended, with Sree Charani claiming 4/20 and Deepti Sharma returning 3/19.

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Sri Lanka’s middle and lower order struggled to cope with the mounting required rate and were eventually bowled out for 111 in 20 overs. Charani’s crucial wickets and Deepti’s disciplined spell ensured India maintained control throughout the chase. (ANI)

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