Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 28 (ANI): Athletes, coaches and officials across the country have expressed their excitement after Ahmedabad was officially ratified as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed the development on Wednesday, marking the country's return to hosting the Games after two decades.

For many athletes, the announcement has brought a wave of nostalgia and hope. Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee table tennis star Mouma Das said hosting the event again will be a massive boost for Indian sport.

"It's a good news that India is hosting the Commonwealth Games. I think it's happening after 20 years. When I participated in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, it was very good. The positive thing about a home ground is that you get a lot of support and that is very important for the players. We tell the players that there is a lot of pressure and now the government is supporting us so much," she told ANI.

Dongari Lakshman, Assistant Director at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), called it a landmark moment for Indian sport.

"This is a very right moment for any kid to play sports in India, this is a golden period and India is going to become a sporting superpower," he said.

Young archers too echoed the excitement. Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, who has earned medals at the World University Games, Asian Championship and National Championships, highlighted the government's supportive initiatives.

"The Indian government is making new schemes like Khelo India and TOPS. These are very good schemes that are giving players a boost. If they do something, they will get financial support and equipment support. The players are working very hard and the government is giving them a lot of support," he said.

Another promising archer, Shrey Bhardwaj, shared his long-term dream of competing at the Games.

"India has got a big opportunity to host the Commonwealth Games and this is a very good thing for us and for the rest of the athletes. I have been doing archery for about 8 years and I have been practising in SAI for the past 2-3 years and SAI has supported me a lot. From equipment, coaching to diet, SAI has supported me a lot in everything and will continue to do so and my target is to participate in the Commonwealth Games and make my country proud," he said.

Shrey added that a home game would be an added advantage.

"When this game is happening in India. We will get a better opportunity. If it's happening in the home ground. We will get more benefit from it," he noted.

SAI coach Susmita Sinha Roy, a two-time Commonwealth Games participant herself, said hosting the event again will inspire athletes across the nation.

"It's a privilege for all of us that we are going to host the Commonwealth Games in India after 20 years. So, it's a great privilege. We hope that when there is a competition in our home country, the advantage of the ground and the crowd, our athletes will take advantage of it positively and will break the previous record of our medal tally," she said. (ANI)

