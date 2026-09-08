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Home / Sports / "Athletes have prepared well": IOA president PT Usha confident of India’s Asian Games campaign

"Athletes have prepared well": IOA president PT Usha confident of India’s Asian Games campaign

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ANI
Updated At : 08:07 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday held a special send-off ceremony for India’s contingent for the 2026 Asian Games, with IOA president PT Usha expressing confidence in the athletes ahead of the continental sporting showpiece in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.

Usha said the athletes had prepared well and were drawing confidence and motivation from the strong support of their respective sports federations, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the IOA and their support staff, while also highlighting the encouragement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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“I’m confident in our players because they have prepared well this time. They have the support of their respective associations, the government and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, which have been providing them with everything they need. The IOA is also fully supporting them, including by allowing the support staff they require to accompany the athletes. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been motivating them before and after their competitions. All of this serves as a great source of inspiration. The players have already gained confidence and motivation, and I hope they will carry that into the Games and give their best performance," PT Usha told ANI.

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The ceremony brought together athletes, coaches, support staff, dignitaries, and partners as Team India prepares to embark on its Asian Games campaign with the aim of delivering strong performances on the continental stage.

The event was attended by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports; PT Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association, alongside athletes, coaches, support staff and partners.

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IOA Executive Council Member Rohit Rajpal expressed optimism about India’s prospects at the Asian Games, saying the strong performances at the Commonwealth Games have boosted his confidence in the country’s young athletes.

He highlighted their immense potential and said many emerging athletes are expected to mature further and contribute to India’s success in the future.

"After the Commonwealth Games, seeing some of the kids perform, I am very positive about everything and the future of Indian sport...the dynamics in the Asian Games are going to be very different from the Commonwealth Games...I have a lot of hopes for Indian athletes...the potential is humongous...as India moves forward, you'll see many more athletes emerging. I'm saying that with a lot of confidence because I've seen everybody perform very closely at the Commonwealth Games. These are all young athletes who are going to mature further and make India proud in the future," Rajpal told ANI.

Building on the country's historic performance at the 2023 Asian Games, where India secured 107 medals, the IOA and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports have expressed confidence that this year's contingent is well-prepared to add to that legacy and return with pride for the nation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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