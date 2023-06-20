Athletics Nationals: Tajinder Pal Toor qualifies for Worlds in style

Bhubaneswar, June 19
India’s top shot putter Tajinder Pal Toor today shattered his own Asian record with a huge throw of 21.77 metres on the concluding day of the National Inter-State Championship here to qualify for the World Championships.
The 28-year-old, representing Punjab, bettered his own Asian record of 21.49m, which he had set in 2021 in Patiala, with his third round throw of 21.77m at the Kalinga Stadium. It was the ninth-best throw in the world this season. The World Championships qualifying mark is 21.40m. Toor also qualified for the Asian Games for which the qualifying mark is 19m. Punjab’s Karanveer Singh (19.78m) finished second and also qualified for the Asian Games.
Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar produced his career’s fourth-best effort of 8.29m to easily win gold.
