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Home / Sports / Athletics team’s Poland training stint likely to get delayed

Athletics team’s Poland training stint likely to get delayed

Visa yet to be issued, ministry intervenes

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Vinayak Padmadeo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:29 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The Indian athletics contingent’s planned high performance training camp in Poland has hit a roadblock.

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The team is yet to be issued visa documents for its scheduled training that is to start from the first week of July. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has plans to send a 68-member team to train at Spala’s National Centre for Sports Training ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games that start from July 23.

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The AFI was told that the Polish visa would only be issued around August. Now the issue is being handled by the sports ministry.

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“Yes there is a delay in issuing visas but now that the government is involved it will be sorted soon,” a sports ministry spokesman told The Tribune on Monday.

The AFI had also planned for a training camp in Czechia. “They had made bookings in Czechia as well as last time there was also a delay in the issuance of the Polish visa. We are expecting that the visas would be issued in two-three days’ time,” a source said.

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However, the AFI has also been told to bring down the number of athletes travelling to Spala. “They have been told to cut down the numbers. My guess is that only those selected for the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games will travel for the training stint,” another source said.

Last year, the AFI had sought visas for over 50 athletes. Eventually only 20 or so athletes were able to train for a little over two weeks.

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