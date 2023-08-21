Athletics World Championships: No joy for Indian athletes on Day 2

Budapest, August 20
Indian athletes’ disappointing show in the World Championships continued on the second day with Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Sarvesh Anil Kushare crashing out in the 400m hurdles heat and high jump qualification round, respectively.
Santhosh finished seventh in his heat with a time of 50.46 seconds and failed to make it to the semifinals. The top four finishers in each of the five heats and another four fastest qualified for the semifinals. Sarvesh failed to clear 2.25m in three attempts and finished 11th in qualification and 20th overall. No Indian is in action tomorrow.
100m showdown
All the big names in the women’s 100 metres progressed safely through first round, with the remarkable Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce looking in great form again as she seeks her sixth title at the age of 36. The Jamaican blasted out of the blocks and eased home in 11.01 seconds.
Compatriot Shericka Jackson is probably favourite to extend Jamaica’s domination. Their biggest rival is likely to be Sha’Carri Richardson, who sauntered home in 10.92 — the fastest time of the day. — Agencies
