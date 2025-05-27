DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Atkinson ruled out of West Indies ODIs due to hamstring strain

Atkinson ruled out of West Indies ODIs due to hamstring strain

In a statement, the ECB announced, 'England and Surrey seamer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the upcoming One-Day Internationals against the West Indies due to a right hamstring strain.'
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:31 PM May 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK], May 27 (ANI): England pacer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the ODI series against the West Indies due to a hamstring strain.

Advertisement

"England and Surrey seamer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the upcoming One-Day Internationals against the West Indies due to a right hamstring strain," ECB said in a statement on Tuesday.

Atkinson sustained the injury during England's Test victory over Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge last week.

Advertisement

He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the England medical team.

No replacement will be added to the ODI squad.

Advertisement

The team will be led by newly-appointed white-ball captain Harry Brook. Brook was announced as England's new white-ball captain following Jos Buttler's resignation from the position over a dismal and winless ICC Champions Trophy campaign. Buttler had also fumbled England's ICC Cricket World Cup and ICC T20 World Cup title defences.

Brook will lead both ODI and T20I squads in his first series as skipper in what promises to be an exciting summer contest in England against the Caribbean side.

ODI Squad: Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith.

T20I Squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

Series Schedule:

May 29 - 1st ODI, Edgbaston

June 1 - 2nd ODI, Sophia Gardens

June 3 - 3rd ODI, Kennington Oval

June 6 - 1st T20I, Riverside Ground

June 8 - 2nd T20I, County Ground, Bristol

June 10 - 3rd T20I, The Rose Bowl. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper