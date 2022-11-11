Atletico can't stop losing

Madrid, November 10

For Atletico Madrid, the World Cup break can’t come soon enough. Atletico’s struggles continued on Wednesday with a 1-0 loss at Mallorca in the La Liga, extending the team’s winless streak to five matches in all competitions.

The latest setback dropped Diego Simeone’s team to sixth place going into the World Cup stoppage. Its last match before the break will be in the first round of the Copa del Rey on Saturday.

“It’s clear that the break will give us more tranquility to keep working,” Simeone said. — AP