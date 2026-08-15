DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Atletico Madrid sign Argentina defender Cristian Romero from Tottenham until 2031

Atletico Madrid sign Argentina defender Cristian Romero from Tottenham until 2031

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:29 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Madrid [Spain], August 15 (ANI): Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Argentina international Cristian Gabriel "Cuti" Romero from Tottenham Hotspur. The 28-year-old centre-back has signed a contract with the Spanish club until June 30, 2031.

Advertisement

Romero joins Atletico after five seasons with Tottenham, where he established himself as a cornerstone of the club's defence and played a key role in their 2024/25 UEFA Europa League triumph, as per the Atletico Madrid website.

Advertisement

Romero began his professional career at Club Atletico Belgrano, making his debut with the first team in August 2016. He remained there for two seasons before moving to Europe to join Italian side Genoa.

Advertisement

After a remarkable debut in Serie A, he signed for Juventus in the summer of 2019. However, while under contract with the Bianconeri, he had several loan spells: first back at Genoa (2019/20), then at Atalanta (2020/21), where he was named Serie A's best defender - and finally at Tottenham Hotspur (2021/22).

The English club secured his services permanently at the end of his loan, leading him to wear the Spurs shirt for another four years. In total, he spent five seasons in London, playing 156 matches, scoring 13 goals, providing 7 assists, and winning the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League. In that tournament, Cristian Romero was chosen as the best player of both the competition and the final, and it marked Tottenham's first European title in 31 years.

Advertisement

Having earned 58 caps for the Argentine national team, he made his debut in June 2021 and has never finished lower than second place in any competition he has played for the Albiceleste.

He was a key player in Argentina's victories in the 2022 World Cup Final, the 2021 and 2024 Copa America, and their recent runner-up finish at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts