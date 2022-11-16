ATP Finals: Rafael Nadal on the brink

Turin, November 15
Rafael Nadal’s error-strewn performance damaged his chances today of adding the ATP Finals trophy to his glittering list of titles.
The top-seeded Nadal lost 6-3 6-4 to tournament debutant Felix Auger-Aliassime to leave him with two straight defeats. The 36-year-old Nadal has now lost four straight matches for only the second time in his career, following defeats at the US Open and Paris. It was Auger-Aliassime’s first victory over Nadal in three attempts.
Djoker on Cloud 9
Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ninth straight time by 6-4 7-6(4) in the players’ opening match.
Djokovic has beaten Tsitsipas in his third straight tournament following wins.
“All the matches we’ve played have been decided by two or three points and that was again the case tonight,” Djokovic said. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi calls for diplomacy to ensure ceasefire in Ukraine, opposes curbs on Russian crude
G20 Says India’s energy security key to global growth | Warn...
Emerging tech in focus at Modi-Biden meet
First since Galwan: PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping sh...