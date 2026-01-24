New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan backed the International Cricket Council (ICC) in replacing Scotland with Bangladesh in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Wassan also slammed Bangladesh and believes the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) reason is "laughable" and thinks Pakistan is behind Bangladesh's decision. Wassan also stated that Bangladesh's absence won't be a loss for the tournament, as Scotland gets a chance to shine.

"No one will miss Bangladesh in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Scotland is now getting an opportunity to show its calibre in world cricket. Pakistan is instigating Bangladesh for this. The reason given by Bangladesh for the security concern is laughable. Bangladeshis who are living in India are more secure in India than in Bangladesh. Bangladesh is looking like fools by doing this. ICC has done the right thing," Atul Wassan told ANI.

The ICC on Saturday announced that Scotland would replace Bangladesh in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after the BCB declined to participate in the tournament as per the published match schedule.

The announcement comes after the ICC, in the absence of any credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team in India, rejected the BCB's demand to move its matches from India to Sri Lanka, in the 20-team tournament to be played from February 7 to March 8.

Independent security assessments were conducted by internal and external experts. Scotland has been called up to take Bangladesh's place in Group C, joining England, Italy, Nepal and the West Indies.

The decision follows an extensive process undertaken by the ICC to address concerns raised by the BCB regarding the hosting of its scheduled matches in India, the release said.

"Over a period of more than three weeks, the ICC engaged with the BCB through multiple rounds of dialogue conducted in a transparent and constructive manner, including meetings held both via video conference and in-person," it said.

As part of this process, the ICC reviewed the concerns cited by the BCB, commissioned and considered independent security assessments from internal and external experts, and shared detailed security and operational plans covering federal and state arrangements, as well as enhanced and escalating security protocols for the event. These assurances were reiterated at several stages, including during discussions involving the ICC Business Corporation (IBC) Board.

"The ICC's assessments concluded that there was no credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team, officials or supporters in India," the release said. (ANI)

