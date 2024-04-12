Augusta masters; No pain: Golf’s greats unfazed by injuries

Augusta (US), April 11

Even with a broken finger, there was no way 25-year-old Min Woo Lee would miss playing in the season’s first Major. And that’s in many ways a testament to the reverential nature of the Masters and the great lengths those fortunate enough to be invited will go through to play in it.

“It’s been a part of my life to have won here as my first Major as a pro, hugging my dad, as you saw, then a full circle in 2019 to hug my son,” said Tiger Woods, who has played through more injuries than anyone while winning his five green jackets over nearly three decades. So there was Woods, with his fused ankle and balky back, carefully traversing the hilly property again this week.

There was no way Fred Couples would let his own chronically sore back keep him away. Or Jordan Spieth would let his ailing wrist cause him worry. Or Cameron Smith would concern himself with a bit of food poisoning, Wyndham Clark his own back or Akshay Bhatia that shoulder that popped out on his way to victory last weekend at the Texas Open. — AP