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Home / Sports / Auqib Nabi gets two wickets on County C'ship debut for Surrey

Auqib Nabi gets two wickets on County C'ship debut for Surrey

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ANI
Updated At : 08:37 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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London [UK], September 4 (ANI): Uncapped Indian pacer Auqib Nabi managed a wicket each in both innings during his County Championship debut for Surrey.

Auqib, who has not featured in an Indian playing XI across any format yet, has been roped in by Surrey for a three County Championship match deal, with his debut coming against Yorkshire. In the first inning, he got the wicket of his Team India mate Kuldeep Yadav. In the second innings, he cleaned up James Wharton's stumps.

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No half-century has been scored in the match so far. Surrey elected to field first and skittled out Yorkshire for 185 runs, Tom Lawes (4/36) and Daniel Worrall (3/40) were among the top wicket-takers, while Wharton (45) was the top-scorer for Yorkshire.

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Surrey was cleaned up for just 83 runs, Ollie Pope was the top-scorer with 21 runs. Yorkshire led by 102 runs. In their second innings, Yorkshire was cleaned up for just 82 runs, with Matthew Fisher taking a six-wicket haul and William Luxton (29) being the only one to cross 20-run mark. Surrey trailed by 184 runs and were set 185 to win.

Nabi was also a replacement for superstar pacer Jasprit Bumrah for two Tests against Sri Lanka recently, but did not get a match as India fielded Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj ahead of him.

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Nabi played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph. He was also part of the India A squad that recently toured Sri Lanka, where he picked up six wickets in two first-class matches.

The 29-year-old Nabi claimed 60 wickets for his side in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, which helped Jammu and Kashmir win their first-ever domestic title. He recorded these wickets over 10 matches (17 innings) at an average of 12.56, including seven five-wicket hauls, becoming the tournament's top wicket-taker.

After his domestic heroics, he was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.4 crore in the 2026 IPL auction. He featured in five games but failed to pick up any wickets, leaking runs at an economy of 11.46. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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