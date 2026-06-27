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Home / Sports / Auqib Nabi's 4-fer helps India A finish day 3 of 1st unofficial Test against SL A on high

Auqib Nabi's 4-fer helps India A finish day 3 of 1st unofficial Test against SL A on high

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ANI
Updated At : 10:38 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Galle [Sri Lanka], June 27 (ANI): Courtesy a four-wicket haul from pacer Auqib Nabi and fine bowling performances from Harsh Dubey and Yash Thakur, India A finished the day three of the first unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A at Galle on Saturday on a high.

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At the end of day three, India was 48/0, with Devdutt Padikkal (20*) and Aayush Pandey (20*) unbeaten. Sai Sudharsan (7) was retired hurt. They lead by 170 runs.

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Earlier, Sri Lanka started the day three at 113/2, with Nuwanidu Fernando 65*, Ashen Bandara 18* unbeaten.

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Yash Thakur (2/51) struck early, removing Fernando for 84 in 142 balls, with nine fours, with SL A at 143/3.

Bandara (70 in 162 balls, with 10 fours) and Sahan Arachchige (72 in 159 balls, with five fours and three sixes) put on a 117-run stand.

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Nabi (4/58) wiped out the tail, with Sri Lanka A ending at 330 runs in 101.4 overs.

Harsh (2/84) was also one of the standout bowlers for India, as Sri Lanka A trailed by 122 runs in reply to India A's 452/6 declared in the first innings.

India A elected to bat first, with centuries from Dhruv Jurel (141* in 215 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Sai Sudharsan (132 in 175 balls, with 19 fours) and a half-century from Shaik Rasheed (63 in 113 balls, with five fours) taking India to 452/6 declared.

Chamika Gunasekara (3/84) was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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