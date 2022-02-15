Aussie cricketer Glen Maxwell to marry his Indian-origin fiancée on March 27

Chandigarh, February 15
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell will wed his Indian-origin fiancée Vini Raman later this month.
The two are set to tie the knot on March 27.
Their traditional Tamil wedding card has gone viral.
Actress Kasturi Shankar wrote on Instagram "GlennvMaxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we'd bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony... Will there be a white gown wedding too? Congratulations Glenn and Vini!"
GlennMaxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we'd bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony... Will there be a white gown wedding too?— Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) February 12, 2022
Congratulations Glenn and Vini ! @Gmaxi_32 pic.twitter.com/uJeSjHM1we
