Aussie icon Meg Lanning announced as UP Warriorz captain ahead of WPL 2026

Aussie icon Meg Lanning announced as UP Warriorz captain ahead of WPL 2026

ANI
Updated At : 08:05 PM Jan 04, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Australian multi-time World Cup-winning skipper Meg Lanning has been announced as the new captain of the Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise UP Warriorz ahead of the latest season starting from January 9 onwards.

Lanning, a three-time WPL finalist with Delhi Capitals (DC) and a legendary figure in international cricket both as a batter and leader, was brought by UPW for Rs 1.90 crores in the WPL auction last year.

In a post on X, UP Warriorz said, "The Blueprint of Success. The Icon of Leadership. Captain MEG #UPWarriorz #UttarDega #TATAWPL #MegLanning."

Delhi Capitals have reached the final in all three seasons under the captaincy of Lanning, a multi-time World Cup-winning captain for Australia, but surprisingly did not win in any season, losing to MI by seven wickets and RCB by eight wickets in one-sided matches and then to MI by eight runs last season in a closely contested match, failing to chase down 150 runs.

Lanning is the third-highest run-getter in WPL history, with 952 runs in 27 matches and innings at an average of 39.66, a strike rate of over 127 and nine fifties and a best score of 92. With a record 17 international centuries and over 8,300 runs, she is considered one of the finest batters of all time.

The Australian great, who won a whopping five ICC Women's T20 World Cup titles and two ICC Women's Cricket World Cup trophies, six of those as captain, announced sudden retirement from international cricket last year at the age of 31 in 2023.

UP Warriorz, which finished at the bottom of the points table last season with just three wins in eight matches, will start their campaign against Gujarat Giants from January 10 onwards. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

