Aussie pacer Doggett aims to play Border-Gavaskar Trophy, use India A matches to present case for selection

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 19 (ANI): Australian pacer Brendan Doggett aims to perform well in the upcoming series against India A, stay at his best physically and mentally so as to earn his place in Australia's squad for their Border-Gavaskar Trophy defence in India start from next year.

Doggett, who has 203 wickets in 53 first-class matches, got his Baggy Green during the Ashes Test series last year, and he managed seven wickets across two Tests, with best figures of 3/51.

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With India set to host Australia A for two unofficial Tests and three one-dayers from September 22 onwards, Doggett is aiming to stay at his best mentally and physically, while also acknowledging the depth of Aussie fast bowling as the trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the final few years of their illustrious careers.

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Adding Scott Boland, who has achieved cult status due to his exploits at home in recent years - averaging merely 16.2 in Australia- to the equation means that other promising pacers have more often than not missed out on a Test berth.

Australia has some important ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 assignments left, which will see them face off against South Africa (away), New Zealand (home), and India (away).

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"I think it is probably what (player missing out) happens when you have such quality fast bowlers who have played for such a long time in Josh [Hazlewood], Pat [Cummins], Starcy [Mitchell Starc]," Doggett said at a Big Bash League event in Chennai, as quoted by ICC.

"These guys have just probably built a backlog of young fast bowlers who are trying to emulate everything that they have done and what they have achieved."

"So fast-bowling depth in Australia is very strong. All these guys are good enough to get to the top level at some point through their careers. I do not think there's any need to worry about the fast-bowling depth in Australia. Hopefully, opportunities will arise for me. So personally, it's just stay ready, stay fit, and perform when I do get an opportunity, and let the rest take care of itself. Playing for Australia is a massive ambition of mine," he added.

The busy Test schedule over the coming months will mean that Doggett will be in contention. This is where the other important challenge in a cricketer's career comes in: fitness.

The India tour will be a first competitive outing for Doggett since a major hamstring injury in February this year. The pacer bowled a number of overs in the practice session ahead of his media interaction.

"The body is going well so far," Doggett said about his fitness. "I have been up and bowling and look forward to performing against India A and hopefully playing some Test cricket."

"I have been up and running at full fitness now for probably the last two months. So everything is feeling good and in check. Coming off a winter back home, the conditions are going to be vastly different here. But, we have done a bit of heat adaptation work and obviously got the workloads through the body."

"So, it is going to be a great start to our season for us," he signed off.

Apart from proving his fitness and putting up his name as a contender in the pace department, Doggett will also get used to the conditions in India. With a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series coming up early next year, the pacer hopes to leave his mark if he is picked for the senior setup.

"Hopefully, I can be part of the Border-Gavaskar Test squad. I think that is one of the big series as an Australian.

"You know, growing up watching Test cricket in India, it looks like a real grind and a different challenge to what we are used to in Australia and also what you get in England. So, yeah, hopefully I can be part of that squad and be able to play a role in that series," he signed off. (ANI)

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