Aussie pacer Nathan Ellis eyes 50-over WC squad spot, redemption against Zimbabwe in ODI series

Harare [Zimbabwe], September 14 (ANI): Australian pacer Nathan Ellis is determined to pull out all stops to be in the squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, saying that with six ODIs scheduled ahead, the team will try getting out as much information as possible and develop a combination for the marquee tournament next year to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Ellis is currently in Harare preparing for a three-game series against Zimbabwe that commences on Tuesday, while the right-armer will also take on South Africa across three ODI fixtures later this month as the Aussies amp up their title defence for the 2027 edition of the 50-over World Cup.

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Ellis has represented Aussies sporadically in ODIs, taking 28 scalps in 22 matches at an average of 34.53, with best figures of 4/33. Over the years, he has been a more crucial figure in the T20I set-up, having taken 58 wickets in 39 matches at an average of 18.06, with best figures of 4/12.

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Ellis knows the importance of Australia's upcoming fixtures, including three ODIs against South Africa as well later this month, as the side gets used to the conditions teams will face at the 50-over showcase next year.

"As a team it is gathering information, getting what we can out of it," Ellis said as quoted by ICC.

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"What works, what does not work. It is a great platform and gives us a big runway into the World Cup next year. It is a great opportunity for us here. We've got six games to get what we can out of it, gather as much information and start putting that all together for the big tournament next year," he added.

Ellis missed out on Australia's sixth 50-over World Cup title in 2023 due to injury, but has been a mainstay in the Aussies' white-ball setup ever since due to his ability to vary his pace and provide a threat with both the new-ball and at the death.

One of Ellis' 61 international appearances for Australia came against Zimbabwe at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the start of this year when they fell to a shock 23-run defeat in Colombo and the 31-year-old believes his side will be looking for some revenge when they take on the African side across this upcoming series.

"We have played them (Zimbabwe) a little bit now and I guess you could say we have built up a little bit of a rivalry," Ellis noted.

"They have had the wood over us more recently in the T20 World Cup so I am excited to not only try and get a little bit of redemption but also start building towards the one day World Cup in a year or so time," he signed off.

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins (South Africa only), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc (South Africa only), Adam Zampa

Series schedule (v Zimbabwe):

First ODI: September 15, Harare

Second ODI: September 18, Harare

Third ODI: September 20, Harare

Series schedule (v South Africa):

First ODI: September 24, Durban

Second ODI: September 27, Johannesburg

Third ODI: September 30, Potchefstroom. (ANI)

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