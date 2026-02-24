Aussie skipper Healy hails team for "bounceback" after T20I series loss following win over India in 1st ODI

Brisbane [Australia], February 24 (ANI): Following her side's win over India in the first ODI, Australian skipper Alyssa Healy expressed pride in team's "bounceback" after losing the T20I series to the recently-crowned 50-over world champions and expressed pride at her team's incredible all-format record of 21 wins and zero losses at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Following a setback in the T20Is, Healy's swansong in longer formats got off to a fine start as her side beat India by six wickets in the first ODI at Brisbane, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Following this, there will be a one-off Test at Perth from March 6 onwards.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Healy said, "A little bit was put on us after the T20 series about how we would bounce back. To come out and play the way we did today was clinical. Proud of the group for the bounceback. We have got to do it all again in Hobart (during the second ODI). Like I said at the toss, we really enjoy this format and are good at it. We like to keep the pressure on for long periods. It suits us. Hopefully, we can go to Hobart and adapt to the conditions there quickly as well."

"It is an astonishing record 21-0 (at this venue). Hopefully, the girls can keep it going. Really pleased for tonight, hopefully the girls are buoyed by that," she concluded.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. Half-centuries came from Smriti Mandhana (58 in 68 balls, with seven fours) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (53 in 84 balls, with three fours), and a cameo from Kashvee Gautam (43 in 44 balls, with three fours and sixes) took India to 214/10 in 48.3 overs.

Ashleigh Gardner (3/33) and Megan Schutt (2/42) were among the top bowlers for Australia.

In the run-chase, skipper Healy (50 in 70 balls, with four boundaries) and Beth Mooney (76 in 79 balls, with five fours and two sixes) cracked brilliant fifties, while Phoebe Litchfield (32 in 32 balls, with six fours) and Annabel Sutherland (48* in 44 balls, with four boundaries and a six), taking Aussies to the target in 38.2 overs with six wickets left.

Mooney was given the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

