 Aussies break the duck — Thrash Sri Lanka to log first win of the campaign : The Tribune India

Aussies break the duck — Thrash Sri Lanka to log first win of the campaign

Australian players celebrate the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera. PTI



LUCKNOW, October 16

Five-time champions Australia injected some life into their moribund World Cup campaign with a comprehensive five-wicket victory against Sri Lanka today.

With their backs to the wall after defeats by India and South Africa, Australia showed some urgency with the ball and bundled out Sri Lanka for 209 inside 44 overs with Adam Zampa leading the rout on figures of 4/47.

At 157/1 near the halfway stage, Sri Lanka looked poised to reach the 300-mark before the wheels came off their innings and they had to settle for a below-par total.

Player of the Match Adam Zampa

After strong winds delayed the start of their chase, Australia made heavy weather of a small target and slumped to 24/2.

Half-centuries by Mitchell Marsh (52) and Josh Inglis (58) put their chase back on track and Glenn Maxwell produced a breezy cameo of 31 not out to see them home with nearly 15 overs to spare.

Australia’s first win of the tournament lifted them from the bottom of the 10-team table to eighth place, above 1996 champions Sri Lanka, who remain winless after three matches.

“We didn’t say much before the game, but after two losses we wanted to get back to where we know we can be with our high standards,” Australia captain Pat Cummins said. “Their openers started really well and we were staring down the barrel of a big score. But we stuck together, all our bowlers did their job and to finish it off for 209 was a great effort.”

Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka added 125 runs. ANI

Sri Lanka played under a new captain, Kusal Mendis, after Dasun Shanaka’s tournament was cut short by a thigh injury.

Mendis elected to bat after winning the toss and a 125-run opening stand between Pathum Nissanka (61) and Kusal Perera (78) appeared to vindicate that decision.

Pathum and KP batted well for the opening partnership but after that the middle order struggled. If we scored 290-300, it would have been good on this pitch. I think we didn’t rotate the strike enough and played more dots. — Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka captain

David Warner grabbing two stunning catches to dismiss Nissanka and Mendis while Cummins removed Perera before the bottom half of Sri Lanka’s batting order caved in. Strong winds knocked off a couple of banners in the stadium and when play belatedly resumed Dilshan Madushanka rattled Australia with a two-wicket maiden over. — Reuters

Scoreboard

Sri Lanka

P Nissanka c Warner b Cummins 61

K Perera b Cummins 78

K Mendis c Warner b Zampa 9

S Samarawickrama lbw b Zampa 8

C Asalanka c Labuschagne b Maxwell 25

D de Silva b Starc 7

D Wellalage run out (Cummins) 2

C Karunaratne lbw b Zampa 2

M Theekshana lbw b Zampa 0

L Kumara b Starc 4

D Madushanka not out 0

Extras: (b 2, lb 2, w 9) 13

Total: (all out, 43.3 overs) 209

FOW: 1-125, 2-157, 3-165, 4-166, 5-178, 6-184, 7-196, 8-199, 9-204

Bowling O M R W

Mitchell Starc 10 0 43 2

Josh Hazlewood 7 1 36 0

Pat Cummins 7 0 32 2

Glenn Maxwell 9.3 0 36 1

Adam Zampa 8 1 47 4

Marcus Stoinis 2 0 11 0

Australia

M Marsh run out (Karunaratne) 52

D Warner lbw b Madushanka 11

S Smith lbw b Madushanka 0

M Labuschagne c Karunaratne b Madushanka 40

J Inglis c Theekshana b Wellalage 58

G Maxwell not out 31

M Stoinis not out 20

Extras: (w 3) 3

Total: (5 wickets, 35.2 overs) 215

FOW: 1-24, 2-24, 3-81, 4-158, 5-192

Bowling O M R W

Lahiru Kumara 4 0 47 0

Dilshan Madushanka 9 2 38 3

Maheesh Theekshana 7 0 49 0

Dunith Wellalage 9.2 0 53 1

Chamika Karunaratne 3 0 15 0

Dhananjaya de Silva 3 0 13 0

